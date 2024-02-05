Photos: See how the atmospheric river is battering California

A second atmospheric river battered California, flooding roadways and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands and prompting a rare warning for hurricane-force winds as the state braced for what could be days of heavy rains.
Forecasters now say 8 to 15 inches of rain could fall in the mountains and foothills of Southern California. Four to 8 inches are likely in lower-lying areas — prompting flash flood warning and concerns about possible debris flows.
Officials in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties have given evacuation orders to a handful of high-risk neighborhoods in canyons and near rivers or streams.
The National Weather Service is urging people to stay home and off of roads through at least Monday morning. Though the rain could continue through Tuesday.
Take a look at conditions arorund the state.
Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members —
listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a
community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.
Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are
building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.