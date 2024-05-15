© 2024 Connecticut Public

Walmart lays off hundreds of employees and requires others to relocate

By The Associated Press
Published May 15, 2024 at 1:19 AM EDT
Shoppers exit a Walmart store, on Feb. 21, 2024, in Englewood, Colo. Walmart on Tuesday announced layoffs affecting several hundred jobs at the retail giant's campus offices.
David Zalubowski
/
AP
Shoppers exit a Walmart store, on Feb. 21, 2024, in Englewood, Colo. Walmart on Tuesday announced layoffs affecting several hundred jobs at the retail giant's campus offices.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart on Tuesday announced layoffs affecting several hundred jobs at the retail giant's campus offices.

It also said it will require most remote workers and personnel in its Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto offices to relocate to its primary offices in Bentonville, Arkansas; Hoboken, New Jersey; and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The news, conveyed via a Walmart staff memo provided to The Associated Press, said the relocations will serve the goal of "bringing more of us together more often." The memo likewise noted that being together in person "makes us better and helps us to collaborate, innovate and move even faster."

The memo did not give a reason for the layoffs beyond stating that "some parts of our business have made changes" that will result in job losses.

A Walmart spokesperson did not immediately reply to questions regarding the reason for the layoffs and why Walmart is working to consolidate other office jobs in Arkansas, New Jersey and California.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press

