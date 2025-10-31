© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Author Ian O’Connor on the drive, doubt and destiny of UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published October 31, 2025 at 5:01 PM EDT
Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball exhibition against the Michigan State Spartans at PeoplesBank Arena on October 28, 2025 in Hartford, Connecticut.
Joe Buglewicz
/
Getty Images
Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball exhibition against the Michigan State Spartans at PeoplesBank Arena on October 28, 2025 in Hartford, Connecticut.

Dan Hurley’s new memoir, “Never Stop,” co-written with veteran sports journalist Ian O’Connor, has become a New York Times bestseller ahead of the UConn Huskies’ 2025 season.

O’Connor is known for his unauthorized biographies of sports icons like Bill Belichick and Derek Jeter. He said this rare collaboration with the UConn men’s basketball coach offered a chance to capture the more vulnerable side of a fiery champion who won back-to-back national titles in 2023 and 2024.

Exploring Hurley’s humanity

“I was hoping this book would bring out the more human qualities of Dan as a basketball coach,” O’Connor said. “He’s his toughest critic and sometimes even suffers from imposter syndrome — and that’s hard to believe for a coach who’s won back-to-back national championships.”

O’Connor has known the Hurley family since childhood. He refers to the family as “basketball royalty.” Hurley’s father, Bob Hurley, Sr., coached St. Anthony High School in New Jersey and turned the program into a national powerhouse – earning himself a spot as 1 of only 6 high school basketball coaches in The Basketball Hall-of-Fame.

Dan’s brother, Bobby Hurley, became one of history’s most celebrated college basketball players at Duke University and later went on to become a high NBA first-round draft pick.

Despite that luminous family name, O’Connor said Dan’s rise was anything but handed to him.

Hurley spent nearly a decade coaching high school basketball in Newark before climbing through the ranks at Wagner College and The University of Rhode Island. “He had to earn his way to the top,” O’Connor said. “People forget that.”

A coach shaped by struggle

Hurley’s path to success included a public battle with mental health.

O’Connor said Hurley’s openness about those struggles has helped him connect deeply with his players. “He’s opened his door to them 24/7 if they ever have any issues off the court,” O’Connor said. “I don’t think his players would play nearly as hard for him if they didn’t think he cared about them as human beings.”

Hurley continues to manage his mental well-being with journaling, meditation and yoga. “It’s a constant struggle,” O’Connor said. “He’s talked about that.”

A fiery sideline presence, but a cheerleader for his players

Though Hurley’s emotional sideline outbursts have made him a lightning rod, O’Connor insisted they mask a different reality. “He never berates an individual player during a game,” O’Connor said. “He’s there as a corner man, as a cheerleader. He remembers how it felt to be berated as a student athlete in front of thousands of people.”

Hurley, O’Connor said, is aware he sometimes goes too far. “The Maui Invitational last year was over the top,” he said. “He’s still working on that.”

Temptations and loyalty

Now in his seventh season leading UConn, Hurley has only been tempted once to coach somewhere else, according to O’Connor. The NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers pursued him in 2024. “That was real,” O’Connor said, adding that Hurley seriously considered jumping to the Lakers, but eventually said no out of loyalty to his players at UConn.

O’Connor added that the two-time national champion believes he needs more time to realize his dream UConn legacy. “I asked him, ‘When you leave UConn, will you have more national championships than Jim Calhoun’s three?’ And he said, ‘Yes, I believe so.’”

Dislike of the way modern teams are built

Hurley’s love of coaching has also been tested by the changing economics of college sports. O’Connor said the new landscape — defined by name, image, and likeness payments — isn’t one Hurley enjoys. “He just thought recruiting used to be about building relationships,” O’Connor said. “It’s now building a roster with your checkbook, and he hates that.”

It was that dislike of the modern pressures of college coaching that, O’Connor said, had Hurley considering stepping away from coaching this offseason. “But, those feelings passed,” he said.

Mentorship and maturity

Hurley’s emotional growth has been shaped, in part, by mentorship from UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma. After Hurley drew criticism for his behavior at the Maui Invitational, Auriemma reached out. “‘If you’re only coaching to win a national championship, you’ve lost your way,” O’Connor said, regarding what Auriemma told Hurley in that call.

He said Hurley took the message to heart with the help of his wife, Andrea, and a few trusted mentors.

“It’ll be fascinating to watch how Dan carries himself this coming season,” O’Connor said.
Tags
News News
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. He's proud to be a part of the team that won a regional Emmy Award for The Vote: A Connecticut Conversation. In his 21st year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.