Four people are dead and several more are hospitalized in Wisconsin school shooting

A shooter opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., leaving four people dead and several more injured, police said Monday.

The shooter was also found dead after the violence that erupted before 11 a.m. at the school, which teaches students from pre-kindergarten through high school.

Police Chief Shon Barnes says the suspect, a student at the school, was found dead by officers inside the school. Barnes said police did not fire their weapons.

"It's a sad day for our community and our country. We have to do a little bit better," Barnes said.

Officials said they would not yet disclose identifying information about the victims – ages, genders and whether they were students, faculty or parents – until all families had been notified.

Before Monday's shooting, there had been at least 81 school shootings in the United States in 2024, according to a CNN analysis.

