Photos: See the aftermath of the earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand

Editor's note: Images may contain graphic content.
Rescue workers pulled more bodies from the rubble in Myanmar today after a powerful earthquake hit yesterday.
The magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck at midday with the epicenter not far from the city of Mandalay.
The quake was followed by several aftershocks - including one measuring 6.4.
More than 90 people could be trapped inside the crushed remains of an apartment block in Mandalay in central Myanmar destroyed by a devastating earthquake, a Red Cross official told AFP as rescuers worked to free the victims.
Officials have said more than 1,600 people have died. Thousands of others were injured and dozens are still missing.
SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.
SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.
Fund the Facts
You just read trusted, local journalism that’s free for everyone, thanks to donors like you.
If that matters to you, now is the time to give. Join the 50,000+ members powering honest reporting and a more connected — and civil! — Connecticut.
A Delta passenger plane and an Air Force jet flew narrowly close to one another outside Washington, D.C., on Friday, prompting a collision warning and "corrective instructions" from air traffic controllers.