© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Right whale 'peak season' arrives in Cape Cod Bay

CAI | By Eve Zuckoff
Published April 11, 2025 at 11:25 AM EDT
Two North Atlantic right whales photographed by the NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Center aerial survey team in May 2016.
Tim Cole/NOAA Fisheries, NEFSC
Two North Atlantic right whales photographed by the NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Center aerial survey team in May 2016.

Around half of all the world’s North Atlantic right whales are currently swimming in Massachusetts waters.

Survey experts with the Center for Coastal Studies (CCS) in Provincetown say they’ve been thrilled to identify more 162 individual right whales in recent weeks — that’s out of a total of about 370.

The critically endangered whales are taking advantage of widespread plankton patches to feed on in Cape Cod Bay. They’re also spending time in the Cape Cod Canal, up into waters just off Boston.

Amy James, aerial survey coordinator for CCS, said this “banner feeding year” has drawn four of the 10 newborn right whales to local waters. They've each been seen with their mothers: Black Heart, Checkmark, Caterpillar, and Grand Teton.

“We're really happy to see that those animals have made that long swim from the Southeast US up into the northern waters. So that's one big milestone checked off the list for them and we’re hoping that we see the other six come up soon,” she said.  

James added that her team is also keeping an eye out for whales that are entangled in rope or fishing gear, or impacted by boat collisions. Those are the two leading causes of death for North Atlantic right whales.

 “We have our response team, their boat is launched in the water and ready to respond,” she said. “We expect that we will be working a lot of entanglements in the future weeks.”  

The next three weeks, specifically, James said, “we are not getting a ton of sleep."

While the disentanglement team prepares for the worst, the aerial survey team will be hard at work identifying whales and collaborating on research projects.

Specifically, James pointed to efforts to use artificial intelligence to discover large whale aggregations.

By mid-May, most of the right whales should migrate into northern waters.

James urged mariners to go slow, and keep a safe distance.

“Hopefully these animals get what they need while they're here and then they leave relatively soon,” she said, “so that it's limiting the human and whale interaction component that will happen as more vessels and aircraft are out in the same vicinity as them.”
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Eve Zuckoff
Eve Zuckoff covers the environment and human impacts of climate change for CAI.
See stories by Eve Zuckoff

Fund the Facts

You just read trusted, local journalism that’s free for everyone, thanks to donors like you.

If that matters to you, now is the time to give. Join the 50,000+ members powering honest reporting and a more connected — and civil! — Connecticut.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Fund the Facts

You just read trusted, local journalism that’s free for everyone, thanks to donors like you.

If that matters to you, now is the time to give. Join the 50,000+ members powering honest reporting and a more connected — and civil! — Connecticut.

Related Content