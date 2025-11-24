© 2025 Connecticut Public

‘Avelo out MHT': NH protests continue against budget airline operating ICE flights

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published November 24, 2025 at 5:47 PM EST
About 70 protesters urged travellers to boycott Avelo at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. This is part of ongoing public backlash for a contract the airline signed to operate flights with immigration detainees.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
About 70 protesters urged travelers to boycott Avelo at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. This is part of ongoing public backlash for a contract the airline signed to operate flights carrying immigration detainees.

About 70 protestors from across the Granite State stood outside the passenger terminal at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Sunday, holding signs with slogans like "Stop Cruelty” and “Avelo out MHT."

This protest was part of an ongoing effort to urge consumers to boycott the airline after Avelo announced it had signed a contract in April to operate deportation flights with the Department of Homeland Security as part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Organizer Kimberly Tate-Brown from Manchester is hoping that this latest protest will pressure Avelo to end its contract. The airline is temporarily suspending its flights out of Manchester starting in January, but Tate-Brown hopes to persuade travelers in Manchester ahead of the holiday season to avoid flying on Avelo.

“I think we're finally starting to see the needle move,” Tate-Brown said. “And you have to realize that it starts with one protest. And then when you continue to build that momentum, it finally catches on.”

About 70 protesters urged travellers to boycott Avelo at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR News
About 70 protesters urged travellers to boycott Avelo at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025.

This controversy comes at a difficult time for aviation, especially budget airlines. Protestor Mark Traeger from Sandown recognized the difficulty to turn a profit, but he said this contract for deportation flights was not ethical.

“Avelo is funded by somebody looking to make a small fortune in the airline business, which is very difficult to do, so you contract out to whoever will pay you,” Traeger said. “No morals, no corporate citizenship – strictly money.”

Organizers across the country have been protesting since Avelo announced their contract to conduct deportation flights on behalf of ICE in April, becoming the first commercial airline to operate flights with immigration detainees. In New Hampshire, different organizations have been protesting since June. State Rep. Seth Miller from Dover filed a lawsuit with the airline.

In response, an Avelo spokesperson denied the company had a contract with the Department of Homeland Security, but recognized the right to peacefully assemble.

"There is no contract with ICE or DHS, and any $150 million contract is new to us," Avelo's communications manager Courtney Goff said in an email to NHPR.

When asked to clarify if Avelo currently had a contract to transport immigration detainees, Avelo did not respond by publication time.

Data from flight tracking nonprofit Human Rights First says that Avelo has flown at least two flights with immigration detainees through Manchester. Savi Arvey, the Director of Research and Analysis for Refugee Protection, said the airline operated two ICE flights from Manchester to Newark on September 8 and 15, the first since 2020.
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
See stories by Lau Guzmán

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

