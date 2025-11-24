‘Avelo out MHT': NH protests continue against budget airline operating ICE flights

About 70 protestors from across the Granite State stood outside the passenger terminal at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Sunday, holding signs with slogans like "Stop Cruelty” and “Avelo out MHT."

This protest was part of an ongoing effort to urge consumers to boycott the airline after Avelo announced it had signed a contract in April to operate deportation flights with the Department of Homeland Security as part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Organizer Kimberly Tate-Brown from Manchester is hoping that this latest protest will pressure Avelo to end its contract. The airline is temporarily suspending its flights out of Manchester starting in January, but Tate-Brown hopes to persuade travelers in Manchester ahead of the holiday season to avoid flying on Avelo.

“I think we're finally starting to see the needle move,” Tate-Brown said. “And you have to realize that it starts with one protest. And then when you continue to build that momentum, it finally catches on.”

Lau Guzmán / NHPR News About 70 protesters urged travellers to boycott Avelo at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025.

This controversy comes at a difficult time for aviation, especially budget airlines . Protestor Mark Traeger from Sandown recognized the difficulty to turn a profit, but he said this contract for deportation flights was not ethical.

“Avelo is funded by somebody looking to make a small fortune in the airline business, which is very difficult to do, so you contract out to whoever will pay you,” Traeger said. “No morals, no corporate citizenship – strictly money.”

Organizers across the country have been protesting since Avelo announced their contract to conduct deportation flights on behalf of ICE in April , becoming the first commercial airline to operate flights with immigration detainees. In New Hampshire, different organizations have been protesting since June . State Rep. Seth Miller from Dover filed a lawsuit with the airline .

In response, an Avelo spokesperson denied the company had a contract with the Department of Homeland Security, but recognized the right to peacefully assemble.

"There is no contract with ICE or DHS, and any $150 million contract is new to us," Avelo's communications manager Courtney Goff said in an email to NHPR.

When asked to clarify if Avelo currently had a contract to transport immigration detainees, Avelo did not respond by publication time.