'Wait Wait' for June 28, 2025: Live in Maine with Not My Job guest Anna Kendrick!

Published June 28, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
Anna Kendrick attends "Another Simple Favor" New York Screening at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Michael Loccisano
/
Getty Images
This week's show was recorded in Portland, Maine with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Anna Kendrick and panelists Karen Chee, Josh Gondelman, and Paula Poundstone. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Mission Unaccomplished; A New Women's Movement; Labubu Bonanza

Panel Questions

You Have The Right To Be Hilarious

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three surprising stories from a theme park this summer, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Anna Kendrick talks college acappella groups and feuding with Paula Poundstone

Actor and director Anna Kendrick, plays our game called, "Pitch Perfect…meet Female Dog Perfect." Three questions about dog shows.

Panel Questions

Bacon Misunderstanding; Promiscuous Spelling

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Itsy Bitsy Mankini; Looking Sharp; Delicious Secrets

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after Labubus, what will be the next collecting craze.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

