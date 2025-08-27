New Farmington apartments provide independence for adults with developmental disabilities

A new apartment complex in Farmington is complete with dozens of affordable units, including some which accommodate adults with special needs, allowing them to safely exercise their independence.

Marcus Apter was one of the first renters to move into the apartment complex, in January.

Apter said having laundry on-site and a reliable maintenance team are among the many things he says make living here worthwhile.

“I also appreciate the location is close to my job and shopping centers,” Apter said. “Most of all, I'm grateful that my apartment complex partnered with Favarh to provide services on site that support my independence. The apartments are affordable and work with my income, which makes this a great place to live.”

The development on South Road was created in is a partnership with Favarh , a nonprofit that works to increase independence for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to Geoff Sager, president of Metro Realty Group , the project developer.

“We’re familiar with them and we knew that they had a need in this area and it was just a perfect location because of its proximity to health care and transit,” Sager said.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the apartments’ proximity to UConn health is beneficial for residents.

“I love the fact that it's transit oriented development,” Lamont said. “I love the fact you're taking care of affordable housing.”

More than 50 of the project’s apartments are designated affordable and accommodate those earning between 30% and 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

Among the affordable apartments, 15 are for Favarh residents and include accessibility adaptations, Sager said.

The project is part of the region’s Transit Oriented Development (TOD).

“Our location in the health center neighborhood provides residents with walking access to CTfastrak and four other bus lines, also health care, employment, education and recreation and a short ride for retail and major highways,” Sager said.

The complex also placed a focus on sustainability. The entire complex is electric and utilizes native landscaping and solar energy, Sager said.

For Joe Capodifero, Farmington Town Council Chair, the importance of the apartments is personal. Capodifero has two brothers that require specialized housing.

It can be difficult to secure housing for adults with special needs and waitlists can be lengthy, Capodifero said.

“It is more than just housing,” Capodifero said. “It's hope, opportunity and a reminder that we can work together. We can create a community where everyone has a chance to live full and independent lives.”