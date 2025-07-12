© 2025 Connecticut Public

'Wait Wait' for July 12, 2025: Live in Iowa with Jan Jensen!

Published July 12, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
Head coach Jan Jensen of the Iowa Hawkeyes, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on February 23, 2025 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
Matthew Holst
/
Getty Images
Head coach Jan Jensen of the Iowa Hawkeyes, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on February 23, 2025 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

This week's show was recorded in Des Moines, Iowa with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Jan Jensen and panelists Emmy Blotnick, Faith Salie, and Hari Kondabolu. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The TSA Gets Tired of Your Toes; Candy Fights Back; Beware the Familymoon

Panel Questions

Communion Carousing

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about an attempt to make summer even more awesome, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Iowa coach Jan Jensen answers our questions about courting throughout history

University of Iowa Women's Basketball Coach Jan Jensen plays our game called, "Let's Go A' Courtin." Three questions about courtship rituals around the world.

Panel Questions

The Curious Case of the Couch; A Handy Way to Find Mr. Right; A Passion for Youthful Fashion

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Skip To The Loo; A New Excuse To Avoid Your Veggies; Boston Strangler Jr.

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that we can keep our shoes on at the airport, what will be the next big change.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

