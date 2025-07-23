How a CT beach has evolved through the years

“I grew up on the beach.”

Tracy Lizotte, a state environmental analyst, is at Hammonasset Beach in Madison.

“I went through the ‘70s where our sewage treatment plants weren't working as good," she said. "So you'd get out of the water and you'd have a brown slime that you had to wipe off your body. You ran to the shower. And I've seen a huge change in improvements. We just have to continue to help protect Long Island Sound for the next generation.”

This story is part of Sounds of Connecticut, an ongoing series highlighting special moments across the state. Explore more sounds and stories here.