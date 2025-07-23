A Mystic bridge operator guides vessels along their journey

Chris Butler works as a bridge operator for the Mystic Bascule Bridge in Mystic, Connecticut.

“This is a bascule bridge, a swing bridge. In order to get the vessels from one side to the other, we gotta raise it so that they can get through to the other side. You can't really beat the views. You know, it's in what I think is one of the best cities — Mystic Connecticut — and I just like it.”

