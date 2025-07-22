© 2025 Connecticut Public

Sounds of Connecticut

A morning with the birds. A day at the beach. An afternoon picking apples. A night at an ice cream shop.

These are some of the sounds that make Connecticut special. Connecticut Public’s journalists are traveling across the state to capture these moments and share them with you.

Tune in to hear these short audio postcards on the radio — or you can explore them all right here.

This ongoing series is inspired by similar efforts from public radio stations across the country, including CAI.
A rainbow appears behind a line of trees as storm clouds pass over the East Hartford area in October 2023.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
A rainbow appears behind a line of trees as storm clouds pass over the East Hartford area in October 2023.
