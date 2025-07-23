In New Haven, filling stomachs and souls with homemade Mexican food

Many food trucks line up at Long Wharf in New Haven to serve hungry customers.

Felicitas Sanchez runs a truck that specializes in Mexican food. She points out some of her offerings.

“Fajita with steak, onions, peppers, shrimp. Another one: tacos de birria – beef, cilantro, onions, cheese. That's more popular.”

One visitor said he visits the truck a few times a month. Another visitor ordered every taco offered at the truck.

“Who doesn’t love tacos?” one customer said.

This story is part of Sounds of Connecticut, an ongoing series highlighting special moments across the state. Explore more sounds and stories here.