44 asylum seekers, 3 alleged smugglers arrested by Canadian authorities near Derby Line crossing

Vermont Public | By Elodie Reed
Published August 5, 2025 at 4:46 PM EDT
A big sign with a Canadian flag and the words "Canada Border Services Agency -- Border Inspection" in English and French stands in front of a swiss chalet style building.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public File
A Canada Border Services Agency border inspection site is pictured in Beebe Plain, Quebec, about 2 and a half miles from Derby Line, on Friday, Feb. 28.

Canadian authorities intercepted a group of 44 asylum seekers and three alleged smugglers in Quebec near the Derby Line border crossing.

The near-50 arrests took place between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The Canadian Border Services Agency, or CBSA, has charged the alleged smugglers for facilitating illegal entry of people into the country.

In a statement, the CBSA said the “investigation is ongoing” and that most of the asylum seekers were transferred to a refugee processing center in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle.

The agency did not immediately respond to a question about where the remaining asylum seekers are located. It also did not say their countries of origin.

The CBC reported Monday that several people were expected to return to the United States.

According to the CBSA, the province of Quebec has processed nearly 15,000 asylum applications so far this year. That’s compared to over 22,000 applications in the same period last year.
Elodie Reed
Elodie is a reporter and producer for Vermont Public. She previously worked as a multimedia journalist at the Concord Monitor, the St. Albans Messenger and the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript. Email Elodie.
See stories by Elodie Reed

