Fresh Air Weekend: An author asks ChatGPT for advice; Inside Condé Nast's decline

Published August 16, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Vogue magazines at a newsstand during VOGUE World: New York in 2022.
Sean Zanni
/
Getty Images for Vogue
Vogue magazines at a newsstand during VOGUE World: New York in 2022.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Author asks ChatGPT for advice on her book about tech — here's what it said: Searches: Selfhood in the Digital Age is about how tech is helping and exploiting us. Vauhini Vara analyzed the feedback AI gave her to explore the abilities, shortcomings and biases of the chatbot.

How did Condé Nast go from dominance to decline? A new book explains: For decades, Condé Nast publications such as Vogue and Vanity Fair were consequential tastemakers. Writer Michael Grynbaum explores the heyday of these magazines and how they lost their footing.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

