© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Karishma Manzur enters NH Senate race, joining Pappas in Democratic primary

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published August 20, 2025 at 1:20 PM EDT
Karishma Manzur, center left, is mounting her first campaign for public office, seeking New Hampshire's U.S. Senate seat.
Screenshot
/
https://www.karishmaforsenate.com/meet-karishma
Karishma Manzur, center left, is mounting her first campaign for public office, seeking New Hampshire's U.S. Senate seat.

Karishma Manzur is launching a campaign for New Hampshire’s U.S. Senate seat, challenging Rep. Chris Pappas in the Democratic primary.

In her announcement video released Wednesday, Manzur touts her working class and immigrant roots, contending she would help “restore power to the people” if elected to serve in Washington.

“I don’t come from wealth, power, or a famous name, but I’m living proof the American dream is still possible, and still worth fighting for,” Manzure said.

Manzur is mounting her first campaign for political office after serving as a volunteer with a range of progressive groups, including New Hampshire Peace Action and Open Democracy. According to her online biography, Manzur holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular biology, and has researched illnesses including Alzheimer's disease and epilepsy. She currently resides in Exeter.

In March, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen announced she would retire from political office at the conclusion of her third-term in 2026, setting off a wave of political jockeying for the crucial swing state seat.

Pappas, who is serving his fourth term in Congress from the state’s 1st Congressional District, announced his candidacy for Senate in April. Rep. Maggie Goodlander, also a Democrat, considered challenging Pappas but ultimately chose to seek reelection in the 2nd District.

Two Republicans have entered the primary: Scott Brown, who served in the U.S. Senate while a resident of Massachusetts, and Dan Innis, a state senator who has previously mounted two campaigns for Congress.

Sign up for the free Rundown newsletter for more NH news.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content