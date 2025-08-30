'Wait Wait' for August 30, 2025: Live at Tanglewood with Paul Giamatti!
This week's show was recorded at Tanglewood with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Paul Giamatti and panelists Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Tom Bodett, and Mo Rocca. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
The Engagement of the Century; A Logo Kerfuffle; The Rise of EDS
Panel Questions
An Underwear Dilemma
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about a big wedding engagement in the news, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: The Holdovers Paul Giamatti answers our questions about the ultimate place to store leftovers: Tupperware
Actor Paul Giamatti, star of The Holdovers, plays our game called, "Holdovers? Fine. Leftovers? Yum!" Three questions about Tupperware.
Panel Questions
Getting Healthy With Your Bros; Trouble At Burning Man
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Feline Fitness; Stratocaster Suites; New City Limits
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists reveal what the old guy from the Cracker Barrell logo did during his week off.
