Has everyday life changed due to increased ICE activity in your area? We want to know

By NPR Staff
Published September 16, 2025 at 11:16 AM EDT
An ICE officer's badge is seen as federal agents patrol the halls of immigration court at the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building on June 10 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago
/
Getty Images
An ICE officer's badge is seen as federal agents patrol the halls of immigration court at the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building on June 10 in New York City.

President Trump's administration continues to ramp up deportations of undocumented people across the country. These expanded efforts include the Department of Homeland Security's recent announcement of an immigration enforcement operation in Illinois and an immigration raid on a battery plant in Georgia last week.

NPR wants to hear from listeners whose lives have changed due to an increase in ICE operations. Have you been more hesitant to leave your home in fear of getting stopped by agents? Are you carrying around additional documentation for proof of citizenship? Share your experience with us, and you could be featured in a radio piece for Morning Edition.

Please submit responses by Sept. 19.

Note: All answers will be encrypted and identities will be protected in this callout.

Copyright 2025 NPR

