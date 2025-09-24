© 2025 Connecticut Public

Video: Fifth-generation sawmill operator Doug Moore

Connecticut Public Radio | By Joe Amon
Published September 24, 2025 at 12:13 PM EDT

Sawyer, as defined in the Merriam-Webster dictionary: one that saws.Doug Moore, a fifth-generation Sawyer, describes himself as somebody who makes lumber out of logs.

The youngest son of Donald Moore’s five children, he recently became the owner of the family business, Moore’s Sawmill, in Bloomfield after his father died in November 2024.

The Moore family has been sawing logs in the area since the late 1800s. Doug spent his childhood at the mill helping by doing little jobs. As he grew, he learned the ins and outs of running the saw -- more importantly, he learned how to judge logs and to make the most of each log that passes through the mill.

The work is long and hard, especially as it is now a one-man job.

“I love what I do,” he said. “I take great pride and satisfaction in being able to do what I do.”
Joe Amon
Joe Amon is a Visuals Editor with Connecticut Public’s Visuals department. As a photojournalist he has covered breaking news, sports and long form storytelling across the United States.
See stories by Joe Amon

