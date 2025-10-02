© 2025 Connecticut Public

Revisiting a conversation about Jane Goodall's lifelong love of trees

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 2, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT

Click here for the original audio and to read a book excerpt.

Though the late Jane Goodall was best known for her work with chimps, she also felt a deep personal connection to trees. In April 2014, Goodall published “Seeds of Hope: Wisdom and Wonder from the World of Plants,” part memoir and part history of the plant world, which she wrote with Gail Hudson.

Goodall spoke with Robin Young about the book back in 2014, and we revisit that conversation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom

