New book explores how to raise kids in a high-tech world

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 1, 2025 at 11:47 AM EDT
The cover of "10 Rules for Raising Kids in a High-Tech World" and author Jean Twenge. (Courtesy of Atria Books and Pam Davis)
/
The cover of "10 Rules for Raising Kids in a High-Tech World" and author Jean Twenge. (Courtesy of Atria Books and Pam Davis)

Some of the trickiest things for parents to navigate right now are kids and phones, social media, and the internet. There is a lot of research that links kids’ use of social media with depression and anxiety. A lot of content online isn’t appropriate for kids, and there’s not much keeping them from accessing it. Plus, people of all ages spend a lot of time staring at a phone, scrolling instead of engaging with the people and the world around them.

Psychologist Jean Twenge has spent a lot of time researching the effects of this technology on kids. She’s also a parent raising teenagers.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Twenge about her new book, “10 Rules for Raising Kids in a High-Tech World,” that offers clear guidance on why and how to set boundaries.

Book excerpt: “10 Rules for Raising Kids in a High-Tech World”

By Jean Twenge

Excerpted from “10 Rules for Raising Kids in a High-Tech World,” published by Atria Books, an Imprint of Simon & Schuster, LLC. Printed by permission. Copyright © 2025.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

Related Content