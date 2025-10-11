© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

4 dead and 12 injured in a shooting after Mississippi homecoming game

By Geoff Brumfiel
Published October 11, 2025 at 12:32 PM EDT

The small town of Leland, Miss., was rocked Friday night by a mass shooting at a homecoming event that left four people dead and a dozen injured, according to the mayor.

"An event like this has never happened in this city," Leland Mayor John Lee told NPR by phone. "We're a close knit city, we're not a violent city."

Leland is a small town of roughly 3,700 people where "everybody knows everybody," Lee said.

The shooting took place in downtown Leland after the local high school's homecoming football game. The gathering takes place annually: "Families ... in town visiting get together and just have family and fun," Lee said.

He said 16 people in total had been shot. Four were killed, and four more were transported to medical centers for treatment.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson confirmed that two patients connected with the shooting were airlifted overnight but it declined to give information on their condition, citing patient privacy.

Leland's police department declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation. Lee said that no suspect was in custody. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it was helping to investigate the shooting.

The Gun Violence Archive says that so far this year, the U.S. has seen more than 330 mass shootings — in which four or more people were shot.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Geoff Brumfiel
Geoff Brumfiel works as a senior editor and correspondent on NPR's science desk. His editing duties include science and space, while his reporting focuses on the intersection of science and national security.
See stories by Geoff Brumfiel

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content