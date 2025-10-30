Where to find food assistance, or help neighbors in need, during the federal shutdown

Without action from the federal government, millions of people around the country will lose federal food assistance on Nov. 1.

The cuts are connected to the ongoing federal government shutdown, which is affecting a range of critical safety net programs including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.

According to NPR, the Trump administration has said the program will run out of funding at the end of October. More than two dozen states have sued to challenge the decision to suspend that funding, though New Hampshire is not part of that lawsuit. Roughly 75,000 Granite Staters are currently enrolled in SNAP, according to state officials.

Additional uncertainty is looming for families enrolled in the Women, Infants and Children Nutrition Program, or WIC. New Hampshire says it has enough funding to sustain that program until Nov. 7.

At this time, state officials say they aren’t expecting any cuts to school meal programs supported by federal dollars.

Here’s what else you need to know about the SNAP cuts that are set to take effect in the days ahead. We’ve also rounded up suggestions on where to find — or offer — help to your neighbors in need. If we missed an important resource in your community, let us know by emailing voices@nhpr.org.

Click here for the latest updates on SNAP and WIC access in New Hampshire.

What kind of help is New Hampshire offering to SNAP participants?

The state is spending $2 million to support a network of mobile food pantries specifically for SNAP recipients, and to aid traditional food pantries that provide assistance to both SNAP recipients and anyone in need.

The Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday it is still finalizing its list of distribution sites with the New Hampshire Food Bank. We will share more details once they are available. You can find a map of existing New Hampshire Food Bank partners here.

Will EBT cards still work in November?

While November benefits will not be loaded to EBT cards, you can still use your card with an existing balance from previous months to pay for food, according to DHHS.

You can check your EBT balance online at EBTedge.com or by calling 888-997-9777.

If I’m enrolled in SNAP, will I still stay enrolled even while the program is paused?

It depends. Aside from the funding cliff, the federal government has also ordered states to start enforcing new limits on food assistance programs.

These include restricting aid to legal immigrants with humanitarian protections, tightening work requirements and freezing how benefits are calculated, putting SNAP benefits out of step with rising grocery bills.

The best way to confirm your eligibility is to apply online, through the New Hampshire health and human services website.

What kind of help is available if I’m struggling to afford food?

You do not need to be enrolled in SNAP to receive food assistance at your local food pantry.

To find one near you, try this map from the New Hampshire Food Bank or this map from the UNH Cooperative Extension.

You can also try 211nh.org, or call 211 to get suggestions on local resources.

The New Hampshire Mutual Aid Relief Fund runs a network of “free stores” offering shelf-stable food and other items at no cost. There are also more local organizations that offer help with food and other basic needs: Littleton Area Mutual Aid, Keene Mutual Aid and Black Lives Matter New Hampshire.

There are community fridges in Exeter, Newmarket and Kittery.

Some local farms, businesses and community groups are also offering free or discounted food to people affected by the ongoing government shutdown:

How can I help people who are struggling to afford food?

Many food pantries are inviting people to donate money or grocery items, to help cover the anticipated surge in demand. Check your local Community Action Partnership agency for resources in your area.

In Keene, there is a food drive Nov. 6 to support The Community Kitchen.

The United Way of Greater Nashua has launched an emergency food fund to help people affected by the shutdown.

Some of the businesses and community organizations listed above are also running informal donation networks, where people can buy meals for their neighbors in need or provide other items.

At Luk’s Bar and Grill in Nashua, people can purchase pizza or pasta from the restaurant to donate to another family in need. Ayottes Market in Hudson is running a similar donation program specifically targeted to SNAP participants, as well as government employees who are currently out of work.

Table, a bakery in Concord, is offering a “community card” as a way to help its customers. People can donate to that fund to help cover the costs of food for others in need. Vernon Family Farm in Newfields is running a similar program.

If we missed a food distribution effort happening in your community, please email us at voices@nhpr.org.