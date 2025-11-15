© 2025 Connecticut Public

Fresh Air weekend: Ethan Hawke; Tim Robbins

Published November 15, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Ethan Hawke has two movies out. He stars as lyricist Lorenz Hart in Blue Moon. In Black Phone 2, he plays a serial killer who dies and goes on to haunt people's dreams.
Gareth Cattermole
/
Getty Images Europe
Ethan Hawke has two movies out. He stars as lyricist Lorenz Hart in Blue Moon. In Black Phone 2, he plays a serial killer who dies and goes on to haunt people's dreams.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Blue Moon pushed Ethan Hawke to his limit: "That's a thrilling spot to be in": "Every now and then you bump up against a part that presses you to the wall of your ability," Hawke says of playing lyricist Lorenz Hart. Hawke is also starring in the film Black Phone 2.

"Lockdown was illuminating": Tim Robbins reflects on the origins of Topsy Turvy: "Things that I had held sacred or had held as truths were challenged," Robbins says of the pandemic. His new play is about a chorus that loses its ability to sing together after COVID isolation.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

