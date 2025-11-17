© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FEMA acting chief David Richardson departs after 6 months on the job, officials say

By The Associated Press
Published November 17, 2025 at 4:37 PM EST
James Jones carries sandbags while trying to prevent water from running off a property scorched in the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., as the region remains under flash flood warnings on Saturday.
Noah Berger
/
AP
James Jones carries sandbags while trying to prevent water from running off a property scorched in the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., as the region remains under flash flood warnings on Saturday.

SAN DIEGO — The acting chief of the Federal Emergency Management Agency left his job Monday after just six months, according to the Department of Homeland Security, the latest disruption in a year of mass staff departures, program cuts and policy upheaval at the agency charged with managing federal disaster response.

David Richardson is leaving the post after replacing previous acting head Cameron Hamilton. DHS did not comment on the reason for his departure.

"The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security extend their sincere appreciation to the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator, David Richardson, for his dedicated service and wish him continued success in his return to the private sector," a DHS spokesperson told The Associated Press.

A former Marine Corps officer who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and also led the DHS Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction office, Richardson had no previous emergency management experience when he assumed the role of "senior official performing the duties of administrator" in May.

Upon replacing Hamilton, who was fired one day after telling a House appropriations committee that he did not think FEMA should be eliminated, Richardson affirmed his commitment to President Donald Trump's goal to push more disaster recovery responsibilities to the states and told FEMA employees he would " run right over " any staff who tried to obstruct that mission.

But Richardson's effectiveness in leading the agency was questioned by members of Congress and FEMA staff.

When asked by a House committee why he did not arrive on the ground until one week after deadly July floods killed at least 136 people in central Texas, Richardson said he stayed in Washington, D.C. to "kick down the doors of bureaucracy," but also said he was camping with his sons when the floods first hit over July 4 weekend and initially helped manage the response from inside his truck.

The Washington Post first reported the news about Richardson's departure.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
The Associated Press
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content