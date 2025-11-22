© 2025 Connecticut Public

At COP30, nations agree on adaptation funding but remain split on emissions

By Sacha Pfeiffer,
Julia Simon
Published November 22, 2025 at 6:22 PM EST

Global climate talks in Brazil wrapped up with a deal to increase funding for countries hit by warming but no plan to phase out fossil fuels.

Sacha Pfeiffer
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.
Julia Simon
Julia Simon is the Climate Solutions reporter on NPR's Climate Desk. She covers the ways governments, businesses, scientists and everyday people are working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. She also works to hold corporations, and others, accountable for greenwashing.

