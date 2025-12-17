The Wheelhouse Live: The year political satire became too hot for TV

In 2025, President Donald Trump celebrated as Stephen Colbert was taken off CBS’ “The Late Show” and Jimmy Kimmel was suspended from his ABC program.

This year, Trump also called NPR a “liberal disinformation machine,” and Congress clawed back all federal funding for public media stations like Connecticut Public.

Amid significant shifts in media consumption and funding, is there still space for content that’s critical of the government in 2026 and beyond?

On a special edition of the Wheelhouse, we sit with a live studio audience and dive into pop culture and politics. Is 2025 the year when political satire became too hot for TV?

Guests:



Greg Iwinski, Emmy-award winning comedy writer and performer

Bilal Sekou, associate professor of Political Science, University of Hartford

Liz Kurantowicz, Republican analyst and owner, The Drury Group

Amanda J. Crawford, associate professor of Journalism, University of Connecticut

The Wheelhouse Live was recorded in front of a studio audience in Hartford on Dec. 10.

