© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Wheelhouse Live: The year political satire became too hot for TV

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published December 17, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST
From left: Bilal Sekou, Amanda Crawford, Greg Iwinski, Liz Kurantowicz and Frankie Graziano talk politics during the third annual Wheelhouse LIVE event hosted by Frankie Graziano in Chase Studio A featuring four panelists: Bilal Sekou, Associate professor of political science, University of Hartford, Liz Kurantowicz, Republican analyst and owner, The Drury Group, Amanda J. Crawford, Associate Professor of Journalism, University of Connecticut, Greg Iwinski, Emmy-Award winning comedy writer and performer December 10, 2025.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
From left: Bilal Sekou, Amanda Crawford, Greg Iwinski, Liz Kurantowicz and Frankie Graziano talk politics during the third annual Wheelhouse LIVE event hosted by Frankie Graziano in Chase Studio A featuring four panelists: Bilal Sekou, Associate professor of political science, University of Hartford, Liz Kurantowicz, Republican analyst and owner, The Drury Group, Amanda J. Crawford, Associate Professor of Journalism, University of Connecticut, Greg Iwinski, Emmy-Award winning comedy writer and performer December 10, 2025.

In 2025, President Donald Trump celebrated as Stephen Colbert was taken off CBS’ “The Late Show” and Jimmy Kimmel was suspended from his ABC program.

This year, Trump also called NPR a “liberal disinformation machine,” and Congress clawed back all federal funding for public media stations like Connecticut Public.

Amid significant shifts in media consumption and funding, is there still space for content that’s critical of the government in 2026 and beyond?

On a special edition of the Wheelhouse, we sit with a live studio audience and dive into pop culture and politics. Is 2025 the year when political satire became too hot for TV?

Guests:

The Wheelhouse Live was recorded in front of a studio audience in Hartford on Dec. 10. 

The show is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate