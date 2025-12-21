© 2025 Connecticut Public

Russia says talks on US peace plan for Ukraine 'are proceeding constructively'

By The Associated Press
Published December 21, 2025 at 3:20 AM EST
FILE - Russian Presidential foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, left, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, center, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, foreground right, and Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev, behind Witkoff, arrive to attend talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 2, 2025.
Alexander Kazakov/AP
/
Pool Sputnik Kremlin
FILE - Russian Presidential foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, left, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, center, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, foreground right, and Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev, behind Witkoff, arrive to attend talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 2, 2025.

A Kremlin envoy says peace talks on a U.S.-proposed plan to end the nearly four-year war in Ukraine were pressing on "constructively" in Florida.

The talks are part of the Trump administration's monthslong push for peace that also included meetings with Ukrainian and European officials in Berlin earlier this week.

"The discussions are proceeding constructively. They began earlier and will continue today, and will also continue tomorrow," Kirill Dmitriev told reporters Saturday, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

Dmitriev met with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Miami, the agency reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that much will depend on the U.S. posture after discussions with the Russians. This came a day after Ukraine's chief negotiator said his delegation had completed separate meetings in the United States with American and European partners.

Trump has unleashed an extensive diplomatic push to end the war, but his efforts have run into sharply conflicting demands by Moscow and Kyiv. Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently signaled he is digging in on his maximalist demands on Ukraine, as Moscow's troops inch forward on the battlefield despite huge losses.

On Friday, Putin expressed confidence that the Kremlin would achieve its military goals if Kyiv didn't agree to Russia's conditions in peace talks.

European Union leaders agreed on Friday to provide 90 billion euros ($106 billion) to Ukraine to meet its military and economic needs for the next two years, although they failed to bridge differences with Belgium that would have allowed them to use frozen Russian assets to raise the funds. Instead, they were borrowed from capital markets.

