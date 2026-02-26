© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How a garden enthusiast is inspiring children to fall in love with reading

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 26, 2026 at 11:57 AM EST
The cover of "See Marcus Grow" beside author Marcus Bridgewater. (Courtesy of Rob Greer)
Courtesy of Rob Greer
The cover of "See Marcus Grow" beside author Marcus Bridgewater. (Courtesy of Rob Greer)

Teachers, parents and caregivers are reading aloud the same book on Thursday as part of a national “Read for the Record” effort to increase awareness about early literacy.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Marcus Bridgewater, also known as the social media sensation “Garden Marcus,” about his picture book “See Marcus Grow” being selected for the event. His goal is to teach kids life lessons he learned from gardening with his grandma.

Book excerpt: ‘See Marcus Grow’

By Marcus Bridgewater

Reprinted with permission of the publisher, Penguin Random House. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR Books We Love
Here & Now Newsroom

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content