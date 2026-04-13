© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Latest open enrollment bill clarifies special education protections

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published April 13, 2026 at 5:45 PM EDT
David Tucker of Concord protests at the State House during a hearing over the latest open enrollment education bill.
Annmarie Timmins
/
NHPR
David Tucker of Concord protests at the State House during a hearing over a Republican-backed open enrollment education bill. The latest version cleared a House committee Monday and heads next to the full House.

There is more clarity this week about so-called open enrollment legislation that would allow New Hampshire students to attend public schools outside their districts.

According to the state Department of Education, a student’s home district would still have to pay their special education costs if they enrolled outside the district.

But their new district would have to pick up costs for accommodations required under a different disability protection known as Section 504. Those protections often relate to things like health conditions, attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder, vision needs, and emotional disturbances.

The newest bill would also prohibit school districts from rejecting students for disciplinary issues if their infractions were related to a disability. Districts also would not be allowed to turn away students for chronic absenteeism, if their absences were due to bullying or being homeless.

During a hearing Monday, Republican lawmakers said school districts could block non-resident students from enrolling by setting their “capacity” at zero. But they could not prohibit their students from enrolling in other districts.

Sen. Tim Lang, a Sanbornton Republican who drafted the legislation, said Monday he hopes school districts will act in “good faith” and accept students if they have space and can take on additional students without adding staff.

The latest version of the bill maintains Lang’s financing proposal, which says that if a student leaves their home district, they take their state funding with them. Their share of local taxes would remain in the community.

Rep. Mike Belcher, a Wakefield Republican, said open enrollment is about school choice and the rights of parents.

“They have the ultimate responsibility for directing the education of their own children,” Belcher said ahead of Monday’s vote. “Anything short of that where we would prohibit students from being able to leave to cross borders for any reason whatsoever, is, in my view, an infringement on parental rights.”

Rep. Peggy Balboni, a Rye Democrat, said there were too many unanswered questions and significant objections from communities and school leaders.

“This is a major policy change to public schools that we're rushing through,” Balboni said. “We've already heard there's a ton of questions that have not been answered yet in regards to capacity, special education, transportation, economic equity and funding mechanisms. And, our constituents have spoken.”

Nearly 100 school districts have already voted to block or limit open enrollment.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content