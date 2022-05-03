Connecticut Public and Connecticut League of Women Voters Announce 2022 Statewide Candidate Debate Series

Debate Series will include offices of Governor, U.S. Senate, Secretary of the State, all Five U.S. Congressional Districts.

HARTFORD, CT – (July 25, 2022) – Connecticut Public and the League of Women Voters of Connecticut (LWVCT) have set the dates, locations and moderators for an unprecedented series of eight debates that they will co-produce in advance of the November general elections, including the statewide offices of governor, U.S. Senate, secretary of the state, and Connecticut’s five U.S. Congressional districts.

The debate series will run for seven weeks, beginning September 15 and culminating with the gubernatorial debate at Fairfield University on October 27th, as follows:



Thursday, September 15, 8 p.m. – Secretary of the State (University of Hartford, Lincoln Theater, West Hartford, CT), moderated by Walter Smith Randolph

Thursday, September 22, 8 p.m. – 1st Congressional District (Manchester Community College, SBM Charitable Foundation Auditorium, Manchester, CT), moderated by Ray Hardman

Thursday, September 29, 8 p.m. – 2nd Congressional District (Eastern Connecticut State University, Fine Arts Instructional Center Concert Hall, Willimantic, CT), moderated by Catherine Shen

Thursday, October 6, 8 p.m. – 3rd Congressional District (Gateway Community College, Curan Community Center, New Haven, CT), moderated by Lisa Hagen

Thursday, October 13, 8 p.m. – 4th Congressional District (Norwalk Community College, David Levinson Theater, Norwalk, CT), moderated by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean

Thursday, October 20, 8 p.m. – 5th Congressional District (Central Connecticut State University, Torp Theatre, New Britain, CT), moderated by Frankie Graziano

Tuesday, October 25, 8 p.m. – United States Senate (Fairfield University, Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts, Fairfield, CT), moderated by John Henry Smith

Thursday, October 27, 8 p.m. – Governor (Fairfield University, Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts, Fairfield, CT), moderated by Lucy Nalpathanchil.

The location of the congressional debates at colleges and universities in the districts was designed with the goal of including as many students and young people as possible in the debate process.

Each debate will feature a live audience and will be broadcast and streamed on Connecticut Public platforms, including CPTV, ctpublic.org, YouTube and Facebook Live, as well as the LWVCT website and YouTube channel. The debates will also be simulcast on Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR 90.5, WEDW and WVOF 88.5, WPKT 89.1 and streaming at ctpublic.org). Each debate will be moderated by Connecticut Public journalists. The debate series will also be produced as podcasts, accessible via the App Store, Google Play and other common podcast platforms.

In addition, a live stream will be offered to any media outlet or organization in the state that would like to stream the debates through their platform.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to collaborate with the League of Women Voters to bring these debates to the people of Connecticut, '' said Tim Rasmussen, Chief Content Officer of Connecticut Public. “This ambitious, comprehensive debate series will provide voters with direct access to candidates—something that is essential for a healthy democracy and building trust in our election process. As Connecticut’s non-profit public media source, Connecticut Public and our journalists are highly trusted by our viewers and listeners, and we are pleased to be able to help inform and educate our electorate and hold our elected representatives accountable.”

”The League is very excited to partner with Connecticut Public to bring these debates to the public,” said Laura Smits, President of the League of Women Voters of Connecticut. “We both share a vision of offering voters direct access to the candidates in a straightforward and non-partisan way. Right now, in a world with so much access to information, it’s important that voters can hear from voices they can trust. Connecticut Public’s reputation for solid journalism combined with our expertise in hosting fair debates is a terrific combination and should give voters confidence that, in the century-old tradition of the League, we will ensure the fairness and transparency of the electoral process.”

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves nearly one million citizens each month through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.

About The League of Women Voters of Connecticut