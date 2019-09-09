© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Science

Voicemail Project: Have You Ever Had A Panic Attack?

Connecticut Public Radio | By Betsy Kaplan
Published September 9, 2019 at 3:23 PM EDT
1 of 2
Bob Semk
2 of 2
Sarah

It's your turn to speak. You're called to the front of the room. Your heart starts racing, you're sweating, your mouth has gone dry, your hands are shaking. Your chest feels heavy. You feel like you're having a heart attack! But, you're not. 

Have you ever had a panic attack? If so, you're not alone. About 1 in 4 people have experienced a panic attack at some point in their life. About 1 in 100 people have repeated attacks that can feel like they come out of nowhere. 

We want to hear about it. This Wednesday, September 11, we talk about panic attacks with two people who have had them and one person who treats them. 

Call our voicemail number - 860-580-9677 - and tell us about your panic attack(s). How do they make you feel? Have they changed the way you live your life? 

When you call us, it's just you and the phone. You don't need to talk to anyone or leave your name if you don't want.  If you mess up, just start over or call the line and start from scratch. We'll edit out mistakes. 

Questions? Email me at bkaplan@ctpublic.org. 

Tags

Arts & CulturesciencepsychologyVoicemail Project
Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. Prior to that, Betsy worked as an intensive care registered nurse in several Connecticut hospitals.
See stories by Betsy Kaplan