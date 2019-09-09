Voicemail Project: Have You Ever Had A Panic Attack?

It's your turn to speak. You're called to the front of the room. Your heart starts racing, you're sweating, your mouth has gone dry, your hands are shaking. Your chest feels heavy. You feel like you're having a heart attack! But, you're not.

Have you ever had a panic attack? If so, you're not alone. About 1 in 4 people have experienced a panic attack at some point in their life. About 1 in 100 people have repeated attacks that can feel like they come out of nowhere.

We want to hear about it. This Wednesday, September 11, we talk about panic attacks with two people who have had them and one person who treats them.

Call our voicemail number - 860-580-9677 - and tell us about your panic attack(s). How do they make you feel? Have they changed the way you live your life?

When you call us, it's just you and the phone. You don't need to talk to anyone or leave your name if you don't want. If you mess up, just start over or call the line and start from scratch. We'll edit out mistakes.

Questions? Email me at bkaplan@ctpublic.org.