Are We Ready To Accept That UFOs Are Real?
In early 2017, The New York Times uncovered a program at the Defense Department which investigated unidentified flying objects. Then, at the end of May, the reporters published another article, getting navy pilots to talk on the record about their encounters with unidentified flying objects.
In November 2018, the chair of Harvard's Astronomy Department, Avi Loeb, co-wrote a paper about an interestellar object, 'Oumuamua, writing, "Alternatively, a more exotic scenario is that 'Oumuamua may be a fully operational probe sent intentionally to Earth vicinity by an alien civilization."
What does this all mean? And does it matter that these aknowledgements are coming from a paper like The New York Times, or a scientist from Harvard?
This hour, we'll talk to Leslie Kean and Avi Loeb about their research, and we'll hear from people who have believed in extraterrestrial life all along about what it's like to see this news.
GUESTS:
- Leslie Kean - Investigative journalist and author of UFOs: Generals, Pilots, and Government Officials Go On The Record. (@lesliekean)
- Avi Loeb - Chair of the Astronomy Department at Harvard University, founding Director of Harvard's Black Hole Initiative and Director of the Institute for Theory and Computation at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.
- Mike Panicello - Mutual UFO Network CT State Director.
Colin McEnroe, Betsy Kaplan, and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally broadcast on June 6, 2019.