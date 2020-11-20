© 2021 Connecticut Public

AUDACIOUS MYTHS: Testosterone, Pain, and Brown Recluse Spiders

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chion Wolf
Published November 20, 2020 at 9:40 AM EST
Tasha Stanton is an Associate Professor leading the Osteoarthritis Research Theme within IIMPACT in Health at the University of South Australia, Adelaide.
Katrina Karkazis is the co-author of Testosterone: An Unauthorized Biography.
Rebecca Jordan-Young is the co-author of Testosterone: An Unauthorized Biography.
Rick Vetter is a retired professor from the Department of Entomology, at the University of California in Riverside, and the author of The Brown Recluse Spider.

The older I get, the more excited I am to be corrected when I’m wrong.

Sure, it may sting for a second because hearing someone say “actually…” can be kind of annoying, and if I’m wrong about something, then that means that contrary to my sparkling self-image, I don’t know it all.

But as you know, a lifetime of listening to public radio has a tendency to remind you that there’s always stuff to learn - and to unlearn. And it feels good to unlearn!

The three segments you’re gonna hear today - about pain, testosterone, and the Brown Recluse spider - are going to once and for all change the ways you may have been seeing these things. And? They were all inspired by past episodes of Audacious.

GUESTS:

Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious on Connecticut Public Broadcasting.
