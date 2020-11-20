AUDACIOUS MYTHS: Testosterone, Pain, and Brown Recluse Spiders

The older I get, the more excited I am to be corrected when I’m wrong.

Sure, it may sting for a second because hearing someone say “actually…” can be kind of annoying, and if I’m wrong about something, then that means that contrary to my sparkling self-image, I don’t know it all.

But as you know, a lifetime of listening to public radio has a tendency to remind you that there’s always stuff to learn - and to unlearn. And it feels good to unlearn!

The three segments you’re gonna hear today - about pain, testosterone, and the Brown Recluse spider - are going to once and for all change the ways you may have been seeing these things. And? They were all inspired by past episodes of Audacious.

GUESTS:

Tasha Stanton is an Associate Professor leading the Osteoarthritis Research Theme within IIMPACT in Health at the University of South Australia, Adelaide

is an Associate Professor leading the Osteoarthritis Research Theme within IIMPACT in Health at the University of South Australia, Adelaide Rebecca Jordan-Young & Katrina Karkazis are the co-authors of Testosterone: An Unauthorized Biography

are the co-authors of Rick Vetter is a retired professor from the Department of Entomology, at the University of California in Riverside, and the author of The Brown Recluse Spider

Catie Talarski contributed to this show.