The Multiplicity Of The Multiverse

There's a theory that ours isn't the only universe. That there are, actually, infinitely many universes.

That there are, then, infinitely many yous.

That there are infinitely many different yous reading infinitely many different versions of this show synopsis. That there are infinitely many universes that don't even bother to include you. Or this show synopsis. Or even reading.

Also, there's a theory that The Berenstain Bears prove the theory that ours isn't the only universe.

So, this hour, in this universe, a show about all that. Or (at least) one version of a show about all that.

GUESTS:

Amanda Gefter - A physics and cosmology writer and the author of Trespassing on Einstein’s Lawn: A Father, a Daughter, the Meaning of Nothing and the Beginning of Everything

- A physics and cosmology writer and the author of Mack Lamoureux - Night editor at Vice Canada

- Night editor at Eugene Lim - Senior lecturer in theoretical physics at King's College London

- Senior lecturer in theoretical physics at King's College London Alicia Lutes - Managing editor of The Nerdist

Colin McEnroe, Katie Glass, Cat Pastor, Chion Wolf, and Alan Yu contributed to this show, which originally aired December 8, 2016.