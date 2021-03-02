© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Multiplicity Of The Multiverse

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published March 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
There's a theory that ours isn't the only universe. That there are, actually, infinitely many universes.

That there are, then, infinitely many yous.

That there are infinitely many different yous reading infinitely many different versions of this show synopsis. That there are infinitely many universes that don't even bother to include you. Or this show synopsis. Or even reading.

Also, there's a theory that The Berenstain Bears prove the theory that ours isn't the only universe.

So, this hour, in this universe, a show about all that. Or (at least) one version of a show about all that.

GUESTS:

  • Amanda Gefter - A physics and cosmology writer and the author of Trespassing on Einstein’s Lawn: A Father, a Daughter, the Meaning of Nothing and the Beginning of Everything
  • Mack Lamoureux - Night editor at Vice Canada
  • Eugene Lim - Senior lecturer in theoretical physics at King's College London
  • Alicia Lutes - Managing editor of The Nerdist

Colin McEnroe, Katie Glass, Cat Pastor, Chion Wolf, and Alan Yu contributed to this show, which originally aired December 8, 2016.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
