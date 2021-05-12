Are We Ready To Accept That UFOs Are Real?

In 2017, The New York Times uncovered a program at the Defense Department which investigated unidentified flying objects.

This year, the former chair of Harvard's astronomy department published a book arguing that we may recently have been "visited by advanced alien technology from a distant star."

This week, The New Yorker has a long piece on changing attitudes and fading taboos around UFOs.

What does this all mean? Does it matter that these acknowledgements are coming from The New York Times, The New Yorker... the astronomy department at Harvard?

Could it be that the concept of UFOs has finally escaped the crackpot fringe?

GUESTS:

Leslie Kean - An investigative journalist and the author of UFOs: Generals, Pilots, and Government Officials Go on the Record

- An investigative journalist and the author of Avi Loeb - Former chair of the astronomy department at Harvard University and the author of Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond the Earth

- Former chair of the astronomy department at Harvard University and the author of Mike Panicello - Mutual UFO Network CT state director

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Betsy Kaplan, and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired June 6, 2019.