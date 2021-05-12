© 2021 Connecticut Public

Are We Ready To Accept That UFOs Are Real?

Connecticut Public Radio | By lily tyson
Published May 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
In 2017, The New York Times uncovered a program at the Defense Department which investigated unidentified flying objects.

This year, the former chair of Harvard's astronomy department published a book arguing that we may recently have been "visited by advanced alien technology from a distant star."

This week, The New Yorker has a long piece on changing attitudes and fading taboos around UFOs.

What does this all mean? Does it matter that these acknowledgements are coming from The New York Times, The New Yorker... the astronomy department at Harvard?

Could it be that the concept of UFOs has finally escaped the crackpot fringe?

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Betsy Kaplan, and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired June 6, 2019.

