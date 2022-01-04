Connecticut Public Expands Newsroom

HARTFORD, CT – (April 20, 2022) – Connecticut Public has announced two new additions to its journalism staff, to include Eric Aasen as Executive Editor and Mark Mirko as Deputy Visuals Director.

Eric Aasen will lead the Connecticut Public newsroom, overseeing all local news, including radio, digital and television platforms. Aasen brings attention to detail, enthusiasm for the work of Connecticut Public journalists, and a vision and passion for digital and the future of public radio. He joins Connecticut Public from KERA-Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, a PBS/NPR member station, where he led a news department of 35 in the country’s fifth largest media market. Aasen will report to Tim Rasmussen, Chief Content Officer for Connecticut Public.

Mark Mirko joins Connecticut Public as Deputy Visuals Director following a long, award-winning career at the Hartford Courant as a photojournalist. In his new position, Mirko will be a key leader as Connecticut Public continues to grow and expand Connecticut Public’s commitment to photojournalism, specifically on our evolving digital platforms. Mirko will join Connecticut Public’s growing visuals team, and report to Julianne Varacchi, Senior Director, Visuals and TV Production.

Tim Rasmussen, Chief Content Officer, commented, “The addition of Eric and Mark to these key roles will be transformative for our newsroom, and our ability to expand our local news and storytelling across the entire State of Connecticut. Both of these journalists bring exceptional experience, integrity and ideas that will directly benefit the people who watch, listen and use our news platforms. We are thrilled to extend them a warm welcome and excited to bring their work to our audiences.”

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves nearly one million citizens each month through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with an $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.