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Enter to Win: Bob Dylan at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport

On Sunday, July 19, iconic singer/songwriter Bob Dylan and special guest Jimmie Vaughn come to the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport.