Enter to Win: Lord Huron at Westville Music Bowl in New Haven
Lord Huron performs at Westville Music Bowl in New Haven on Thursday, June 25th at 7:00 PM.
Lord Huron was created by Los Angeles-based artist Ben Schneider in 2010. In 2018, Lord Huron earned widespread critical acclaim and a Top 5 debut on the Billboard Top 200 with their third album, Vide Noir. Lord Huron's most recent LP Long Lost garnered praise from NPR, Time, Los Angeles Times, Spin and Stereogum.
Lord Huron was created by Los Angeles-based artist Ben Schneider in 2010. In 2018, Lord Huron earned widespread critical acclaim and a Top 5 debut on the Billboard Top 200 with their third album, Vide Noir. Lord Huron's most recent LP Long Lost garnered praise from NPR, Time, Los Angeles Times, Spin and Stereogum.