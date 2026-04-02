Enter to Win: Lord Huron at Westville Music Bowl in New Haven

Lord Huron performs at Westville Music Bowl in New Haven on Thursday, June 25th at 7:00 PM.



Lord Huron was created by Los Angeles-based artist Ben Schneider in 2010. In 2018, Lord Huron earned widespread critical acclaim and a Top 5 debut on the Billboard Top 200 with their third album, Vide Noir. Lord Huron's most recent LP Long Lost garnered praise from NPR, Time, Los Angeles Times, Spin and Stereogum.