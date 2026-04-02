Enter to Win: "Sesame Street" at Palace Theater Waterbury

"Sesame Street Live! Elmo's Got the Moves" visits the Palace Theater in Waterbury on Saturday, May 30th at 2:00 PM.



This exciting show will have kids and parents alike out of their seats and moving and dancing along with Elmo and his Sesame Street friends as they dance, stretch, and play along to fan-favorite songs, including “Sunny Days,” “Elmo’s Got the Moves,” and “Letter of the Day.”



Sesame Street Live! is catered to children ages 1 to 7, but as an action-packed show, it's crafted to be enjoyed by the whole family. The show features exciting special effects, including moving lights, confetti cannons, and theatrical smoke. You know your little one best and we defer to you and your child when it comes to deciding if the show is a good sensory fit.