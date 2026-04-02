Enter to Win: TheaterWorks presents "Circus Fire" at First Company Governor's Foot Guard in Hartford

TheaterWorks Hartford presents "Circus Fire" from April 16th-May 23rd at First Company Governor's Foot Guard, 159 High St, in Hartford.



It’s July 1944. With the nation at war and a heat wave settling over the city, the residents of Hartford, Connecticut eagerly await the arrival of “The Greatest Show on Earth.” The unthinkable occurs when a fire turns the big top into an inferno. In the minutes, hours and days following the blaze, two communities – Hartford and the Circus – find themselves irretrievably intertwined by tragedy, blame, heroism, and healing. This multimedia World Premiere honors the power of community in TheaterWorks Hartford's 40th Season.