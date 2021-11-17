Yale announces ‘historic’ $135 million payment to New Haven

Yale announced Wednesday afternoon it plans to nearly double its current yearly payments to the City of New Haven over the next five years. Combined with money the university already promised, Yale will contribute $135 million dollars in lieu of property taxes.

“It’s a historic moment. This is a really big deal,” Mayor Justin Elicker said. The city leader said the proposed amount is more than Yale paid New Haven in the last two decades.

The agreement comes as cash-strapped cities across the country are recovering from the pandemic and debating whether they should be able to tax nonprofits like universities and hospitals.

Residents of college towns, especially, have called to change laws so that municipalities could tax institutions like Yale, which have multi-billion dollar endowments and are traditionally tax-exempt under law because they are considered nonprofit educational institutions.

Yale President Peter Salovey says the first step in the university’s new four-part commitment to New Haven is an extra $52 million dollars over six years. That’s an extra $10 million for five years, and two million in the sixth year.

“Yale is extending its lead as the institution that makes the largest annual voluntary contribution of any U.S. university to its home city,” Salovey said of adding an extra $10 million to the university’s existing $13 million dollar annual contribution.

Ryan Caron King New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Yale President Peter Salovey speak after a press conference announcing a new partnership where Yale will nearly double its yearly voluntary contribution to the city over the next five years. The school has faced pressure from the community to help offset the millions in dollars the city isn’t able collect from tax-exempt Yale properties. The new agreement will also establish a “Center for Inclusive Growth” at Yale and offset the city’s loss in tax revenue for any properties Yale acquires in the next six years.

Tyisha Walker-Myers is president of the New Haven Board of Alders, which would vote to greenlight Yale’s plan. She said she has been talking to neighbors and union members who never thought Yale would step up.

“Those residents finally, finally have an opportunity to see that Yale actually heard what they were saying. This is a great start,” Walker-Meyers said, “I’m looking forward to the partnership, and the part of the partnership where we’re having the real conversations about the things that our residents need.”

New Haven is one of the poorest communities in the state when ranked by median income, while the Ivy League school's endowment grew to $42 billion dollars this year.

Yale’s latest plan is the culmination of two years of negotiations and decades of promises by the university to try and improve relationships with residents. Over the years, the university has established a program for employees to help them purchase homes in select New Haven neighborhoods. New Haven Promise, a scholarship program, funds city school students’ college tuition.

Aside from the increased payment in lieu of taxes, the university says its plan includes other steps to make sure New Haven sees equitable opportunity, not just for students, but for longtime residents of color. Yale’s business school, The Yale School of Management plans to launch a Center for Inclusive Growth to help New Haven residents. And, if Yale buys any land in the next six years, the university has also agreed to pay some property taxes on it.

“Now, when Yale grows, we will benefit,” said Elicker.

The university also plans to pay to convert a stretch of High Street near campus into a pedestrian and bike-only space, which will remain open to the public and owned by the city. Yale officials said they have not yet decided whether to open the gated parts of Old Campus to city residents, as well.

Henry Fernandez, head of the nonprofit program LEAP, helped negotiate the plan on behalf of the city. He said there are structural problems in the way the state treats city funding and tax policies, and there are structural issues of racial injustice and economic disparity.

“Connecticut cities have historically relied on property taxes to pay their bills. Indeed it’s the only thing that they control. This has created a negative town-gown dynamic, basically forever,” Fernandez said state reforms to a so-called Tiered PILOT program made it possible for Yale to commit to it’s funding increase.

Yale said its latest plan is unmatched and it is daring others to follow its lead to help uplift residents of college towns.

“Other universities should see this as the new standard,” Fernandez said.

