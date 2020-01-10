Nurturing Creativity In Children (And Adults, Too!)

Spend just a few minutes with young children and you’ll marvel at their imagination. Maybe they’re pretending to be a dragon running a bakery, or they’re coloring the sky purple instead of blue. But somewhere along the way, most of those kids turn into adults who say, “I’m just not a creative person!”

This hour, we ask: how can we foster children’s imaginations? What is creativity, anyway? We talk with psychologists and art teachers to explore what we can do to keep our kids, families, and society inspired by a lifelong curiosity for the arts.

GUESTS:

Thalia Goldstein – Assistant Professor of Applied Developmental Psychology at George Mason University

Assistant Professor of Applied Developmental Psychology at George Mason University Terrance Regan - Art Teacher at Morely Elementary, West Hartford

Art Teacher at Morely Elementary, West Hartford Pam Murphy - Department Supervisor of Visual Arts at West Hartford Public Schools

Department Supervisor of Visual Arts at West Hartford Public Schools Marisely Gonzalez - Youth and Community Programs Manager at the Wadsworth Atheneum

Chion Wolf contributed to this show.