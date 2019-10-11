© 2021 Connecticut Public

Environment
Tracking Connecticut's Bobcats

Published October 11, 2019 at 9:00 AM EDT
Published October 11, 2019 at 9:00 AM EDT
A bobcat specimen lays flat next to a GPS tracking collar at Sessions Woods Wildlife Management Area in Burlington, Connecticut.
Lydia Brown
Jason Hawley is a wildlife biologist with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). He is also involved with the Connecticut Bobcat Project.
Carmen Baskauf
A list of tagged and collard bobcats hangs in an office at Sessions Woods Wildlife Management Area in Burlington, Connecticut.
Carmen Baskauf
Wildlife technician Melissa Ruszczyk holds an antenna and listens for beeps indicating the direction of a GPS collar.
Lydia Brown

It’s a lethal hunter, marked by its tufted ears and focused gaze. It's a breathtaking sight, if you’re lucky enough to see one.

This hour: the bobcat.

This stealthy species has made a comeback in recent years. We talk to researchers who are working to better understand Connecticut’s only wild feline. 

GUESTS:

Lydia Brown guest hosted this show.

Catie Talarski and John Dankosky provided production support. 

Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
