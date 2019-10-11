Tracking Connecticut's Bobcats
1 of 4
A bobcat specimen lays flat next to a GPS tracking collar at Sessions Woods Wildlife Management Area in Burlington, Connecticut.
Lydia Brown
2 of 4
Jason Hawley is a wildlife biologist with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). He is also involved with the Connecticut Bobcat Project.
Carmen Baskauf
3 of 4
A list of tagged and collard bobcats hangs in an office at Sessions Woods Wildlife Management Area in Burlington, Connecticut.
Carmen Baskauf
4 of 4
Wildlife technician Melissa Ruszczyk holds an antenna and listens for beeps indicating the direction of a GPS collar.
Lydia Brown
It’s a lethal hunter, marked by its tufted ears and focused gaze. It's a breathtaking sight, if you’re lucky enough to see one.
This hour: the bobcat.
This stealthy species has made a comeback in recent years. We talk to researchers who are working to better understand Connecticut’s only wild feline.
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
GUESTS:
- Jason Hawley - Wildlife biologist with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP); he is involved with the Connecticut Bobcat Project
- Melissa Ruszczyk - Wildlife technician with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP); she is involved with the Connecticut Bobcat Project
Lydia Brown guest hosted this show.
Catie Talarski and John Dankosky provided production support.