© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Science

The Evolution Revolution: Women Call The Shots

Connecticut Public Radio | By Betsy Kaplan
Published July 7, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT
1 of 2
Great Argus Pheasant
Sandy Cole
2 of 2
Golden Collared Manakin
Ryan A Candee

The Argus Pheasant is a lifelong bachelor. He mates with multiple females but has no further contact with his mates or the baby pheasants he sires. By human terms, not much of a feminist.

Yet, he stages a chivalrous courtship on moonlit nights on a forest stage he clears with meticulous care. He sings and dances and pecks. He encompasses his 'date' in a cape of intricately-colored four-foot-long feathers. He ends with a bow.  

Evolutionarily, there's no purpose for the spectacular feathers on the Argus Pheasant - unless you consider they may have evolved to satisfy the sexual preferences of the female Argus.

Darwin, while famous for his theory on evolution through battle for the fittest, also promoted a second, less popular theory of evolution through female sexual preference. 

This theory may also shed light on evolved human traits and behaviors we don't need to survive - like female orgasm and same-sex preferences. 

We first aired this show on December 20, 2017. 

GUESTS:

You can join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter. 

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show. 

Tags

Environmentscienceanimalsgendersexuality
Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. Prior to that, Betsy worked as an intensive care registered nurse in several Connecticut hospitals.
See stories by Betsy Kaplan
Related Content