Environment
Science

Earth's Toxic Twin: A Visit To Venus With Planetary Geologist Martha Gilmore

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published October 15, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT
Infrared photo of Venus at night, from the Japanese robotic spacecraft Akatsuki, which orbits the planet
JAXA / ISAS / DARTS / Damia Bouic
/
Infrared photo of Venus at night, from the Japanese robotic spacecraft Akatsuki, which orbits the planet

Extreme heat, crushing air pressure, and toxic clouds. Venus may not seem like a hospitable place.

But the discovery of a certain chemical, phosphine, in that planet’s atmosphere has raised new questions about the possibility of extraterrestrial life. Scientists wonder if a living organism could possibly be creating this unexpected chemical.

This hour, we sit down Martha Gilmore, a Wesleyan professor. She’s a planetary geologist and Venus expert.

What questions do you have about Venus or our solar system?

GUEST:

  • Martha Gilmore - Seney Professor of Geology and Professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Wesleyan University in Middletown CT

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Thursday evening, producer Carmen Baskauf will moderate a virtual discussion with paleontologist Julia Clarke, who studies the evolution of dinosaurs-- including birds--for the Peabody Museum in New Haven. Register here.

Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
Carmen Baskauf
