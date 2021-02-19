Apocalypse When?
A 23 kiloton tower shot called BADGER, fired on April 18, 1953 at the Nevada Test Site, as part of the Operation Upshot–Knothole nuclear test series.";
Courtesy of National Nuclear Security Administration / Nevada Site Office
Sharon Squassoni is a research professor at the Elliott School of International Affairs, at the George Washington University.
Herb Lin is a senior research scholar and Hank J. Holland Research Fellow in Cyber Policy and Security at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.
The Doomsday Clock is a metaphor. It moves closer to midnight depending on how close we are to human-made global catastrophe through climate change, nuclear weapons, and pandemics fueled by misinformation and failed leadership. Y’know, the typical folly of humankind.
