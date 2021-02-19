Apocalypse When?

The Doomsday Clock is a metaphor. It moves closer to midnight depending on how close we are to human-made global catastrophe through climate change, nuclear weapons, and pandemics fueled by misinformation and failed leadership. Y’know, the typical folly of humankind.

Find out what time it is from two members of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists.

GUESTS:

Sharon Squassoni is a research professor at the Elliott School of International Affairs, at the George Washington University

Herb Lin is a senior research scholar and Hank J. Holland Research Fellow in Cyber Policy and Security at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University

Catie Talarski contributed to this show.