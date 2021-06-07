Living Lights: Bioluminescence And Biofluorescence

Did you know 75 percent of animals in the ocean glow?

From single-celled organisms to terrifying creatures like the anglerfish in the Pixar movie “Finding Nemo,” living things bring light to the darkest depths of our world.

This hour—why do so many creatures create their own light?

We’ll learn the differences between bioluminescence and biofluorescence.

And what happens when you take the glow out of the ocean and into the lab?

We’ll hear how scientists harness certain proteins from sea creatures and fireflies to illuminate everything from sleep to human diseases.

What can glowing cells teach us about our own bodies?

This beaker of dinoflagellates prefers to be shaken, not stirred. Today's show is on bioluminescence!



GUESTS

Dr. Edie Widder - CEO and Senior Scientist of the Ocean Research and Conservation Association

CEO and Senior Scientist of the Ocean Research and Conservation Association Dr. Marc Zimmer - Professor of Chemistry at Connecticut College in New London and author of Illuminating Disease: An Introduction to Green Fluorescent Proteins

Professor of Chemistry at Connecticut College in New London and author of Dr. Carl Johnson - Professor of Biological Sciences at Vanderbilt University

Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired on December 21, 2017.