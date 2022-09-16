The week in CT news: Sandy Hook trial begins, Stefanowski loses ballot challenge, Sun stay alive

Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes.

This week Frankie & Johnny explain:



Frankie & Johnny premieres Fridays at 4:44 p.m. during All Things Considered on Connecticut Public Radio.