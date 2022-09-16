© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Frankie & Johnny

The week in CT news: Sandy Hook trial begins, Stefanowski loses ballot challenge, Sun stay alive

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano
Published September 16, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT
220913_Alex_Jones_MM
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Plaintiffs arrive at Waterbury Superior Court for the first day of a trial to determine how much Alex Jones must pay eight Sandy Hook families and a first responder who are taking conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to court for claims they were “profoundly harmed” by Jones.

Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes.

This week Frankie & Johnny explain:

Frankie & Johnny premieres Fridays at 4:44 p.m. during All Things Considered on Connecticut Public Radio.

Tags
Frankie & Johnny Latest NewsConnecticutSandy Hookgunseducationchildren2022 electiongovernors Bob Stefanowski Ned Lamontpoliticiansbasketballathletes
Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Related Content