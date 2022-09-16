The week in CT news: Sandy Hook trial begins, Stefanowski loses ballot challenge, Sun stay alive
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes.
This week Frankie & Johnny explain:
- The opening week of a defamation trial in Connecticut filed by families of Sandy Hook victims against Infowars host Alex Jones.
- An update on Connecticut's political season, including a court rejecting GOP candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski's bid to keep the Independent Party off the November ballot.
- The Connecticut Sun staying alive in Game 3 of the WNBA finals beating Aces 105-76.
Frankie & Johnny premieres Fridays at 4:44 p.m. during All Things Considered on Connecticut Public Radio.